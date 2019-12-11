Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick says neither he nor his coaching staff has watched any video footage shot by an in-house production team now at the center of an NFL investigation. The team acknowledges it should not have been filming the Cincinnati Bengals’ sideline at a recent game. Belichick says he was not involved and was unaware of what happened during the Bengals’ game last weekend in Cleveland. Belichick says he was informed the following day. The Patriots say a crew producing a web series inappropriately filmed the field as part of a feature on the scouting department.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Chase Young won the Bronko Nagurski Award given to the nation's top college defensive player. Young was the nation's most dominant player on defense this season. He recorded 16 1/2 sacks and forced six fumbles in just 10 games for the undefeated Buckeyes. His best game came against then-No. 13 Wisconsin when he had four sacks and two forced fumbles in a 38-7 Ohio State victory. The 6-foot-6, 265-pound Young joins a list of former Nagurski Award winners that includes Aaron Donald, Warren Sapp, Luke Kuechly, Terrell Suggs and Champ Bailey.
UNDATED (AP) — There are five remaining teams in college basketball that are unbeaten, and four that remain winless. The list of the unbeatens was trimmed even more Tuesday night, when Louisville, Maryland and Butler lost. That leaves Ohio State, Auburn, San Diego State, Duquesne and Liberty as the remaining teams without a defeat. The teams still trying for their first victory are Houston Baptist, Florida A&M, Kennesaw State and Central Connecticut. Louisville lost to Texas Tech, Maryland lost to Penn State and Butler fell to Baylor in a wild night Tuesday.