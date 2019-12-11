How the Browns can make the playoffs

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - So you are saying there’s a chance?
Yes! The Cleveland Browns can make the playoffs in 2019.
There has to be a lot that goes the Browns’ way, but 19 News is here to break down what exactly has to happen to see the Browns in the postseason.
- Browns must win out to finish 9-7-0 and hold an 8-4-0 conference record.
- Titans must-win AFC South.
- Texans must lose two of their last three games.
- Steelers must lose two of their last three games.
The Browns can not win the division, but they can creep into one of the wild card spots.
To start, the first two Wild Card tie-breakers are head-to-head and best conference record.
The big key for the Browns playoff future will be the Tennessee Titans and the Houston Texans.
Why? Because the Titans own the head-to-head matchup between the Browns and they currently sit at 8-5.
The Texans also sit at 8-5, but the Browns and Texans didn’t play, so the head-to-head play is irrelevant.
Essentially, the Browns need to win out and need help at the right time.
If the Texans, Steelers, and Browns are all tied at 9-7 to end the season, then the Browns own the tiebreakers over both because of their conference record and the head to head matchup over the Steelers.
Even though the Browns need a hail mary to make the playoffs, there is a slight chance it may happen.
