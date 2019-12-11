Jersey City killer arrested twice in Kent for domestic violence threats, weapons charge

David Anderson, 47, was arrested in 2011 in Kent when police discovered he had an outstanding warrant for a weapons offense out of New Jersey. (Source: Kent Police)
By John Deike | December 11, 2019 at 5:28 PM EST - Updated December 11 at 5:40 PM

KENT, Ohio (WOIO) - Police revealed Wednesday that one of the Jersey City shooters, David Anderson, was arrested twice in Kent a decade ago.

In 2009, he was taken into custody for making domestic violence threats.

Then, in 2011, police say they arrived to his then-girlfriend’s residence in the 1600 block of Olympus Dr. on a domestic violence call, and discovered he had an outstanding warrant for a weapons offense out of New Jersey--which led to his arrest.

Anderson, 47, and another gunman, Francine Graham, 50, killed a police officer and three people during an attack on a Jewish market on Tuesday.

Law enforcement officials say authorities are investigating potential connections between the attackers and the Black Hebrew Israelite movement, a black nationalist theology.

Both Anderson and Graham died in the attack.

