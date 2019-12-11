Jersey City killer arrested twice in Kent for domestic violence threats, weapons charge

KENT, Ohio (WOIO) - Police revealed Wednesday that one of the Jersey City shooters, David Anderson, was arrested twice in Kent a decade ago.
In 2009, he was taken into custody for making domestic violence threats.
Then, in 2011, police say they arrived to his then-girlfriend’s residence in the 1600 block of Olympus Dr. on a domestic violence call, and discovered he had an outstanding warrant for a weapons offense out of New Jersey--which led to his arrest.
Anderson, 47, and another gunman, Francine Graham, 50, killed a police officer and three people during an attack on a Jewish market on Tuesday.
Law enforcement officials say authorities are investigating potential connections between the attackers and the Black Hebrew Israelite movement, a black nationalist theology.
Both Anderson and Graham died in the attack.
