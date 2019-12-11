Lorain police looking for man who robbed Metro PCS with gun

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating after the pictured male was seen walking into a Lorain County Metro PCS store brandishing a handgun and demanding money.
Police say that the suspect who is described as a male who stands at 5′6″ - 5′8″ walked into the Metro PCS on the 1900 block of Broadway Ave. in Lorain with a handgun and demanded money from the store.
The pictured suspect was wearing a red and black Coke a Cola hoodie with black pants and black gym shoes.
Police say he was also carrying a single strap backpack, and he appears to have tattoos under his eyes.
According to police, the suspect was last seen running northbound on Livingston Ave. towards West 18 street.
If anyone has any information on the pictured suspect, you are asked to contact Detective Chris Colon at 440-204-2195 or chris_colon@cityoflorain.org.
The store owner is offering a reward for anyone who can identify the suspect.
All tips will remain confidential.
