2.0-magnitude earthquake reported near several Lake County cities

It’s the third quake in the last five days

The third earthquake in five days was reported east of Cleveland on Wednesday. (Source: Google Maps)
By John Deike | December 11, 2019 at 6:06 PM EST - Updated December 11 at 6:54 PM

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 2.0-magnitude earthquake was reported north of Eastlake, Mentor, Timberlake and Willoughby at about 4:23 p.m. Wednesday, according to USGS.

The depth of the quake was about 5 km beneath Lake Erie.

A 1.7-magnitude earthquake occurred northwest of Willowick under the open waters of Lake Erie at about 12:25 p.m. on Tuesday. The quake had a 6 km depth, and likely wasn’t felt by most residents.

A 2.6-magnitude quake, reported in Eastlake on Dec. 7, was 5 km in depth, was felt almost 12 miles away, and lasted 44 seconds.

