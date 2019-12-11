2.0-magnitude earthquake reported near several Lake County cities

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 2.0-magnitude earthquake was reported north of Eastlake, Mentor, Timberlake and Willoughby at about 4:23 p.m. Wednesday, according to USGS.
It’s the third quake reported in the area in the last five days.
The depth of the quake was about 5 km beneath Lake Erie.
A 1.7-magnitude earthquake occurred northwest of Willowick under the open waters of Lake Erie at about 12:25 p.m. on Tuesday. The quake had a 6 km depth, and likely wasn’t felt by most residents.
A 2.6-magnitude quake, reported in Eastlake on Dec. 7, was 5 km in depth, was felt almost 12 miles away, and lasted 44 seconds.
