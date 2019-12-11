New traffic pattern on I-271 and I-480 causing some confusion for Northeast Ohio drivers

By Alan Rodges | December 11, 2019 at 8:18 AM EST - Updated December 11 at 8:18 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - New traffic patterns on I-271 and I-480 may cause some confusion some drivers.

There are two new traffic patterns on I-271 southbound south of Rockside Rd.

For commuters traveling on I-271 southbound and I-480 eastbound, towards Macedonia and Twinsburg, if you want to continue on I-271 southbound, you will need to stay in the three left lanes.

If you want to exit onto I-480 eastbound, you will need to stay in the two right lanes.

For commuters who are entering from Broadway and Forbes, you want to continue on I-271 southbound, use the right lane.

Drivers entering from Broadway and Forbes will need to exit to I-480 eastbound, use the two left lanes.

