New traffic pattern on I-271 and I-480 causing some confusion for Northeast Ohio drivers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - New traffic patterns on I-271 and I-480 may cause some confusion some drivers.
There are two new traffic patterns on I-271 southbound south of Rockside Rd.
For commuters traveling on I-271 southbound and I-480 eastbound, towards Macedonia and Twinsburg, if you want to continue on I-271 southbound, you will need to stay in the three left lanes.
If you want to exit onto I-480 eastbound, you will need to stay in the two right lanes.
For commuters who are entering from Broadway and Forbes, you want to continue on I-271 southbound, use the right lane.
Drivers entering from Broadway and Forbes will need to exit to I-480 eastbound, use the two left lanes.
