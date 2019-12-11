Nordson: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

WESTLAKE, Ohio (AP) _ Nordson Corp. (NDSN) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $102.7 million.
On a per-share basis, the Westlake, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $1.76. Earnings, adjusted for severance costs, were $1.79 per share.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.77 per share.
The maker of adhesives and industrial coatings posted revenue of $585.5 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $604.3 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $337.1 million, or $5.79 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.19 billion.
Nordson shares have risen 40% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $167, an increase of 51% in the last 12 months.
