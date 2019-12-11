Northeast Ohio Weather: Bitter cold today with wind chills in the teens

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Arctic air is in place today. It will be windy and that will not be good for being outside. I’m forecasting a west wind at 15-25 mph with wind gusts to 40 mph or better. Wind chills will be in the teens much of the day and evening. We will see sunshine this morning then some clouds roll in by afternoon. The latest data is indicating some light lake effect snow will redevelop east of Cleveland this afternoon and evening. The steering winds will veer to more of a westerly direction. The lake snow will move back onshore once this happens. I have an additional Trace to 2 inches where the lake snow sets up. It won’t take much to cause reduced visibility because of the strong winds. Afternoon temperatures will stay below 30 degrees for most due to the increase in clouds. We dip into the teens tonight for an air temperature, but the wind will be decreasing throughout the night.