Northeast Ohio Weather: Bitterly cold through tonight, slightly warmer by Friday

By Samantha Roberts | December 11, 2019 at 1:32 AM EST - Updated December 11 at 11:52 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s been a cold day out there.

Temperatures will only top out in the upper 20s for most of us. Overnight lows will dip down into the teens.

The latest data is indicating that some light lake effect snow will redevelop east of Cleveland this afternoon and evening.

The steering winds will veer to more of a westerly direction. The lake snow will move back onshore once this happens.

We are forecasting an additional trace to 3 inches where the lake snow sets up.

It won’t take much to cause reduced visibility because of the strong winds.

Snow will wind down by midnight or so.

Temperatures will be a little warmer tomorrow and Friday.

We’ll be chillier for the upcoming weekend.

