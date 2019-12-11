Northeast Ohio Weather: A late week warm-up followed by weekend rain

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After a cold day, temperatures will fall into the upper teens and lower 20s by morning.
Any lingering lake effect snow bands will wind down by midnight or so.
Temperatures will be a little warmer tomorrow and Friday.
Thursday’s high: 39°
Friday’s high: 47°
We’ll be a little chillier for the upcoming weekend.
Highs will be in the low 40s on Saturday.
We will only top out in the low 30s on Sunday.
We have two weather systems we are tracking for you right now.
The first one will arrive on Saturday and it will bring us rain.
We will wrap things up with some morning snow on Sunday.
The second system will roll into town on Monday, bringing us a mix of rain and snow.
