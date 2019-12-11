Pigskin Poll: Will the Cleveland Browns make the playoffs this year?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to The New York Times, the Cleveland Browns have less than a 5 percent chance to make the playoffs.
Fate lies in the hands of not only solid play from Cleveland, but sub-par play from divisional foes.
To wrap up the regular season the Browns play the Arizona Cardinals, Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals.
The Browns could potentially make the playoffs with a record of 9-7.
Here’s how:
- Browns finish 3-0, Titans finish 0-3, Bills finish 0-3
- Browns finish 3-0, Steelers finish 1-2, Titans finish 0-3
- Browns finish 3-0, Bills finish 0-3, Steelers finish 1-2
- Browns finish 3-0, Steelers finish 1-2, Titans finish 3-0, Texans finish 1-2
There’s also another scenario where the Browns could finish 2-1 but the Texans and Steelers have to finish 0-3.
