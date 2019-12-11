Police issue warrant for suspect accused of killing elderly Cleveland landscaper

By Alan Rodges | December 11, 2019 at 7:42 AM EST - Updated December 11 at 7:44 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police have issued a murder warrant in the death of beloved Buckeye business owner Larry Manno, owner of Manno Landscaping.

Larry Manno dies after being attacked at his Cleveland business. (Source: GoFundMe)

The suspect is 24-year-old Sedrick Hawkins.

The warrant was issued on Dec. 10.

The 74-year-old businessman was killed back in October after being viciously attacked in September.

Cleveland police said Manno was assaulted inside his Buckeye Avenue business, Manno Landscaping, on Sept. 16.

His secretary found Manno on the shop floor around 12:40 p.m. after returning from running an errand.

She told police there was a man wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt in the shop, who ran out after she asked him what happened to Manno.

The secretary also said the desk had its drawers pulled out, the cabinets were opened, and rummaged through and numerous items in the shop were off their shelves.

According to the police report, a beer can was left near the front door, and Manno did not drink

Family members said Manno’s injuries included a punctured lung, numerous broken ribs, a broken sternum, and head trauma.

Manno spent weeks in the hospital before dying.

