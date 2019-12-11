Police looking for suspects accused of throwing rocks into Summit County homes, hurting at least one child

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police officers say they have received at least a half dozen reports of people throwing rocks into houses and driving off.
Peyton Shortridge is one of many Akron residents to describe the sound to police in the last two weeks.
“It literally sounded like a bomb or a gunshot went off in my kitchen,” she said.
Pat Rogacs also heard what she now knows was a rock being thrown at her window in the middle of the night.
“I truly thought it was gunshots,” Rogacs said.
Shortridge says her 3-year-old daughter was standing in the kitchen about a week ago when a huge rock sent shards of glass all over, some cutting up the little girl’s arm.
“If my daughter would have been two more inches to the right, it could have been the brick in her head,” Shortridge said.
Other residents sent 19 News photos of what came through their windows in the last few days.
“They don’t realize the trauma that they can cause,” Rogacs said.
Akron police say they’ve taken at least five reports about large rocks being thrown into homes recently in the North Hill neighborhood, and there are likely more.
“We deserve justice, because this is not funny,” Rogacs said. “Please, work as hard as you can to find these rock throwers or perpetrators, for everybody- not just me."
If you have any information that could help solve these crimes, call Akron Police.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.