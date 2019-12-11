Security guard gunned down in Cleveland after witnessing shooting; police searching for killer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 911 Caller: “He got shot. Please come on. Oh my god, no! Please!”
The caller was pleading for help for 29-year-old Jayme Smith.
Smith, a security guard, worked at the Epic Lounge on Harvard Avenue close to East 173rd Street. He told police he saw a shooting there Sunday of a 45 year-old man who was wounded in his hand and thigh.
Much worse happened to Smith around 2 in the morning on Monday. He was shot in his chest and killed on East 59th Street. His body was found by police lying on the sidewalk, feet from his house.
Vernondo Elmore is Smith’s cousin and neighbor
“He was a good man. He protected our little area we have right here. We looked out for each other.”
Police have a murder warrant out for 24-year-old Earl Franklin in connection with Smith’s death.
