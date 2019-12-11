Southern squares up against Wright State

TALE OF TWO ROSTERS: Southern has been fueled by senior leadership while Wright State has leaned on freshmen this year. For the Jaguars, seniors Micah Bradford, Amel Kuljuhovic and Lamarcus Lee have combined to score 30 percent of the team's points this season, including 42 percent of all Jaguars points over their last five. In the other locker room, freshmen Bill Wampler, Grant Basile and Tanner Holden have collectively scored 41 percent of Wright State's points this season, including 44 percent of the team's points over its last five games.MIGHTY MICAH: Bradford has connected on 34.9 percent of the 43 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 12 of 31 over his last five games. He's also converted 90.9 percent of his free throws this season.