Streetsboro police looking for con-artist wanted for using fake id’s and checks

STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - Police have signed two warrants for a 47-year-old man they said uses false identification and checks to make large purchases from businesses.
Streetsboro police said Jason Nicholas James stole more than $18,000 from their local businesses.
“Business owners and employees need to be aware of his friendly con-artist tactics because he appears genuine, confident and out-going while he is presenting fake identification and checks to make large purchases. He will smile and shake your hand with one hand while he is giving you a bad check with the other," said Streetsboro Police Lt. Tricia Wain.
According to police, James has used a former home in Brunswick or abandoned buildings as his address.
He was previously arrested in Greensboro, North Carolina in 2014, as part of a $9 million Ponzi scheme and was charged with defrauding at least one victim of $300,000.
