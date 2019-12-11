Strongsville priest held on child porn charges wants $50,000 bond reduced

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A Strongsville Catholic priest that is being held on child pornography charges is expected to file a motion to try and get his bond reduced.
According to court records, the attorney for Strongsville priest Robert McWilliams filed a motion Tuesday to reduce the $50,000 bond.
It is still uncertain how much he is asking for his bond to be reduced.
Rev. Robert D. McWilliams appeared in court on Monday, where his bond was set at $50,000.
McWilliams was placed on leave by the Cleveland Catholic Diocese after he was handcuffed at St. Joseph Church and charged on Dec. 5.
The Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) arrived at St. Joseph Parish. They searched McWilliams’ living and office spaces for evidence related to the crimes that were allegedly committed in Geauga County.
Laptops, a cellphone, and an iPad were seized during the search.
"... After being notified of the matter, the diocese immediately placed Fr. McWilliams on administrative leave, pending the outcome of this matter. St. Joseph Parish, Sts. Joseph and John School and the Diocese of Cleveland are committed to protecting children and stand ready to cooperate with law enforcement to assist in the investigation,” according to a statement released by the Catholic Diocese on Thursday.
McWilliams was ordained on May 19, 2017.
The case will now be bound over to the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury.
