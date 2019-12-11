Sunny Side Up: Should parents hope that their kid cries with Santa for a trendy photo?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “Sunny Side Up” is a daily morning talk show that airs on CBS-19 News featuring Neeha Curtis and Damon Maloney.
A new Christmas photo trend has parents hoping their kids will cry with Santa. What do you think?
Parents are split on the Santa photo tradition.
Some child psychologists say you shouldn’t force a child to sit on Santa’s lap and make them cry.
But parents say lighten up- the photos are funny.
