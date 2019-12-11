70-year-old Akron man charged with sexually assaulting child beginning in the 1980s

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron man is facing six counts of rape for alleged sexual assaults that occurred between 1989 and 1995.
Investigators began looking into the case in May 2019 when a female told the Summit County Sheriff’s Office that she was sexually assaulted as a child, which continued into her teenage years.
According to the sheriff’s office, the victim identified the suspect as 70-year-old Edward Plotz.
Plotz was arrested on Nov. 20 and booked at the Summit County Jail on felonious rape charges.
Court records show that Plotz entered a not guilty plea at his Dec. 2 arraignment. Bond was set at $25,000.
The sheriff’s office detectives are investigating if there may be additional sexual assault victims linked to Plotz.
Anyone with information about the case or about potential victims can call detectives at 330-643-9738.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.