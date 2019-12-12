2 attacked by dog at Cleveland’s kennel; dog euthanized

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people were taken to MetroHealth Hospital by ambulance after being bit by a dog at the kennel located at 9203 Detroit Ave.
The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. Thursday.
Cleveland police said a volunteer and a staff member were each bitten on the hand.
The volunteer was bitten first and the staff member was bitten after they intervened, police said.
The dog was then euthanized.
The kennel is closed at this time due to the ongoing investigation and to be cleaned.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.