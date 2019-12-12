Cleveland Indians to expand netting in Progressive Field

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The commissioner of Major League Baseball announces that all 30 ball clubs will expand the netting in the ballpark.
Rob Manfred says that the teams will at least extend the netting to the far end of the dugout.
The MLB wants teams to extend the protective netting in their stadiums.
The changes will start next year for the 2020 season.
The league is trying to reduce the number of fan injuries from foul balls and pieces of broken bats.
The Cleveland Indians are included in the net expansion.
It is still unsure how far the net will be extended at Progressive Field, but some teams in the MLB have extended the netting from home plate to the foul pole.
