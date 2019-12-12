Cleveland law firm pays $5,000 for layaways, has toys delivered in time for Christmas

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland law firm finishing up their “12 days of Christmas Giving” donated $5,000 to pay off layaways at an Akron Walmart.
“I thought that was a blessing for our grandbabies,” Lizrea Benford told 19 News.
Benford, who has custody of her two grandchildren, had wanted to make their Christmas brighter and put toys in layaway at the Arlington Walmart in Akron.
On Tuesday, Benford got a telephone call saying the bill had been paid and the toys would be delivered to her home.
“I was shocked this happened to us” Benford said.
Benford’s fiance said the donation would make the holiday “a lot easier.”
Kisling, Nestico & Redick held 12 days of giving that included donating stockings for children at Sojourner House, cookies for guests at the Ronald McDonald House, 408 coats collected for the Providence House, $1,500 for the charity A Kid Again in Columbus, a $3,300 donation for a homeless shelter in Toledo and then $5,000 for layaways in Akron.
Alexandra Van Allen helped to deliver the toys and gifts to the 19 Akron area families on Wednesday, Dec. 12.
“It’s insane, it’s like we get to play Santa.” Van Allen told 19 News. “I’m Mrs. Clause today and I get to basically make Christmas dreams come true. There’s nothing better than this, it’s the best job in the world."
When Benford’s six-year-old granddaughter held the door open and the gifts flooded into her grandmother’s apartment the smiles reminded everyone why they were there.
“I hope a blessing comes back to them,” Benford said. “For what they did for us, I really hope a blessing comes back to them.”
