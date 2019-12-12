Cleveland police investigating incident between parent and staff member at community school

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An incident between a parent and a staff member of a community school in Cleveland led to a police investigation on Thursday.
University of Cleveland Preparatory Academy spokesperson Courtney Harritt confirmed an incident involving a parent and staff member is currently under investigation by law enforcement.
Details of the incident have not yet been released, but Harritt did confirm that no students were involved or harmed.
Harritt also said that additional leadership was called to the school to support students and staff at this time, and increase security.
According to Harritt, “The safety and security of students is the highest priority of University of Cleveland Preparatory Academy.”
