Cleveland officer opens fire on armed suspect on city’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland officer opened fire on an armed man, after he pointed a gun at police early Thursday morning.
Officers were initially called to the 4900 block of Storer Avenue at 4 a.m. after a resident caught Rick Morrison, 24, breaking into cars, according to CPD Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia.
The man pointed his gun at police as they arrived on scene, and one officer fired at him.
A short foot chase ensued, and the man was eventually captured.
He was uninjured, and the city’s Use of Force investigation Team will analyze the shooting.
