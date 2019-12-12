Couple files lawsuit against Bay Village day care claiming their 2-year-old was ‘brutalized’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Nearly one year later, you can still see the pain Melissa Laubenthal and Will Kessling are going through.
They claim when Kessling picked their then-2-year-old son up from day care, he had horrible bruises all over his neck, face, back, and shoulder that weren’t there when they dropped him off.
Now, they’ve filed a lawsuit against Kiddie Kollege in Bay Village, its owner/agent, and four others who work there.
In tears, Laubenthal said, “I think, as my baby lay there and screamed, they took turns holding him down."
“I do Jiu Jitsu and I don’t have bruises like that,” said Kessling.
19 News asked the teacher, “What’s the deal with this?”
She said, “We have a sheet up front,”
Kessling continued to demand answers from staff. He says he didn’t get any.
“They filled out an observation report as if he showed up with these bruises,” said Kessling.
The couple took their son to the emergency room that night.
“They contacted child services there. They contacted the Bay Village Police Department, which responded. They took pictures of my son, but because the school couldn’t tell us what happened, they couldn’t rule out a head injury. So, they had to take blood and send him to Rainbow. He had to go in an ambulance. It was terribly traumatic for him,” said Laubenthal.
Laubenthal says any possible explanation they’ve gotten to date is from police after they interviewed some of the employees at Kiddie Kollege. She believes the bruises happened at nap time.
“The police said that they looked like restraint injuries from what you would from holding someone down,” said Laubenthal.
19 News went to the day care to see if the owner had a comment about the lawsuit. She wasn’t there.
Renee Moell called back shortly after saying, "The safety of our children is our No. 1 priority and has been for 47 years. We continue to respect the privacy of our children, families, and employees.”
19 News will continue to follow any new developments in this case as these parents seek justice for their son.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.