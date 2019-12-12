Crash in Medina knocks out power to over one hundred customers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A crash is the cause of a power outage in Medina.
Authorities say that a car crashed into a pole at Jefferson St. and Harding Ave. and that is what is causing the outages.
Ohio Edison says that there are more than one hundred customers in the dark.
That is down from the thousands that were without power early Thursday morning.
According to the First Energy website, power is expected to be restored around 6 a.m.
