Dead man found in West Park home triggers Cleveland Police investigation

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Many questions remain after a 53-year-old man was found dead in a home in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood on Wednesday around noon.
The body was discovered in the 17000 block of Woodbury Avenue, and the cause of death is unknown, according to Cleveland Police Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia.
The Cleveland Police Homicide Unit and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating.
A coroner is working to determine the cause of death.
Return to 19 News for updates.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.