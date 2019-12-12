Former basketball star Damon Stringer rebounds after disastrous setback

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In May of 2002 former Ohio Mr. Basketball and Ohio State/Cleveland State basketball star was arrested and later did prison time for the robbery of former Indians Pitcher CC Sabathia.
With the December 15th release of his Documentary Film..."What if" he spoke with us about his life after that incident and how he’s making an impact on local youth.
The former star did just over 2 years in prison for the robbery and said too many outside influences of returning home from Ohio State led him down a bad path..."A lot of people had too much access to me, I think looking back I never should have left Columbus"(Ohio State). Years removed from his prison time Stringer has rebuild his life and now coaches basketball and life skills to area youth.
He also recently had his jersey retired at Cleveland Heights High something that meant so much to him.
