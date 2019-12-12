Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Cleveland's Baker Mayfield and Arizona's Kyler Murray are two quarterbacks who share a lot of history. They were college teammates at Oklahoma, both won the Heisman Trophy and both came into the NFL as the No. 1 overall draft pick. Now the two friends will meet on an NFL field for the first time on Sunday. Mayfield and Murray have very different personalities, but both players praised each other for their ability to make plays and be good leaders. Cleveland has won four of its past five games to stay in the playoff hunt. Arizona is trying to snap a six-game losing streak.