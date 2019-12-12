Jarvis Landry: OBJ ‘doesn’t want to leave’ Cleveland Browns

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jarvis Landry has been best friends with Odell Beckham Jr. since they were freshmen in high school in Louisiana.
They played together at LSU, dreamed of playing together in the NFL, and finally saw that dream come true when OBJ joined him here in Cleveland in March.
Now, after less than one full season with the Browns, rumors are swirling that Beckham wants out.
Reports indicated he was frustrated by his lack of production, and the team’s lack of wins. A week ago, Beckham refused to commit long-term, even though he has four years left on his contract, saying only that he’s happy here now.
Following Sunday’s win over the Bengals, Beckham wouldn’t talk about his future. But his best friend had some interesting things to say on Thursday, and Jarvis Landry firmly believes Beckham wants to stay put.
“I think he wants to be here, I know he wants to be here,” Landry said following practice. “It’s not even about trying to go somewhere else. I think for him, he’s been the leader, he’s been the guy who comes to work every day. He’s the guy who’s played through injuries.”
Beckham has been playing with a sports hernia throughout the season, an injury that reportedly will require surgery during the offseason. Meanwhile, while he’s on pace to top 1,000 yards receiving for the fifth time in six years, he’s only scored two touchdowns.
But aside from the silliness of wearing the wrong cleats or donning a gold-tinted face shield, he’s also been a model teammate, holding his frustrations in.
“He doesn’t want to leave, and he’s not trying to leave,” Landry reiterated.
Landry was asked if Beckham would confide in him, if he did want to leave.
“If he don’t, I’ll beat his ass," Landry said with a laugh.
