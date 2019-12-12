Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

ABORTION-OHIO
Lobbyist had hand in bill sparking ectopic pregnancy flap
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Newly released emails show an anti-abortion Ohio lawmaker who proposed legislation extending insurance coverage to a procedure considered medically impossible worked closely on the bill with a conservative lobbyist. State Rep. John Becker, a Republican, got help from Barry Sheets, a lobbyist for Right to Life Action Coalition of Ohio. It would prohibit insurers from covering abortion services, but exempt a procedure “intended to reimplant” an ectopic pregnancy in a woman's uterus. The Cincinnati Enquirer reports Sheets empowered Becker to push back against questions about the medical grounding and potential threats to pregnant women of the bill's language.
OHIO TERRORISM ARRESTS
Man sentenced to 6 years for plotting foiled terror attack
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man accused of plotting with his girlfriend to obtain guns and explosives for a foiled domestic terror attack at a bar has been sentenced to six years in prison. Vincent Armstrong, of Toledo, was sentenced Tuesday. The 24-year-old Armstrong pleaded guilty in August to a charge related to conspiring to transport or receive an explosive with intent to harm. He will remain on probation for three years after his release. Prosecutors say Armstrong's girlfriend Elizabeth Lecron was the mastermind behind the planned attack. Armstrong says his roommate convinced him to not go through with the assault.
CLERGY ABUSE
Ohio diocese ordered to release files on 14 accused priests
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio judge has ordered the Roman Catholic Dioceses of Columbus to release files on 14 accused priests as part of an ongoing lawsuit. Judge Jaiza Page ruled recently. Lebanon attorney Konrad Kircher requested the files in February. Kircher is representing Kevin Heidtman, who says he was sexually molested by the late Monsignor Thomas Bennett during the 2002 to 2003 school year. Heidtman's suit was filed in July 2018. Heidtman is seeking compensatory and punitive damages of at least $2 million from Bishop Frederick Campbell and St. Charles Preparatory School in Bexley. The diocese didn't respond to requests for comment Tuesday afternoon.
OPIOID CRISIS-LAWSUITS-OHIO
Ohio no longer considering opioid settlement protection fund
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio has decided not to move forward with a proposed constitutional amendment that would create a fund to ensure future settlement money from government lawsuits over the opioid epidemic is used to address that problem. House Speaker Larry Householder and Minority Leader Emilia Sykes said on Tuesday that the proposal will not make it on the March ballot because the House won't sign off on the measure by the Dec. 18 deadline. The Ohio Attorney General's Office distributed a memo last week saying that establishing the fund as a March ballot issue is the best path to making sure the money isn’t diverted to other uses.
AP-US-UAW-FIAT-CHRYSLER
UAW workers ratify new contract with Fiat Chrysler
DETROIT (AP) — Unionized workers at Fiat Chrysler have voted overwhelmingly to approve a new four-year contract with the company. The ratification means the United Auto Workers union has settled with all three Detroit automakers. The union said Wednesday that about 71% of Fiat Chrysler workers voted in favor of the deal. The UAW has about 47,000 members at Fiat Chrysler. The deal includes a $9,000 bonus per worker upon ratification. The company also has promised $4.5 billion worth of new investments in U.S. factories. General Motors workers ratified an agreement in October after a 40-day strike, while Ford Workers settled in November.
OHIO SHOOTINGS
Dayton officers who responded to mass shooting to be honored
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The prosecutor who oversees the city of Dayton says the six police officers who responded to a mass shooting over the summer will be honored for their actions. Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck says the officers will receive the Outstanding Peace Officer of the Year Award from the Ohio Prosecuting Attorneys Association. Officers responding to the Aug. 4 shooting in Dayton's Oregon District neighborhood shot and killed the suspect who had fatally shot nine people. Heck says the officers' actions on Aug. 2 saved countless lives. The officers will be honored Thursday in Columbus
DEAD BABY-COLD CASE
Ohio mom's trial in newborn baby's death won't be moved yet
CHARDON, Ohio (AP) — A judge has declined to move the trial of a woman who authorities say put her newborn baby boy in a garbage bag and left him in a wooded area in 1993. Forty-nine-year-old Gail Eastwood-Ritchey has pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder and murder charges. Eastwood-Ritchey's attorney had asked a judge to move the trial because of extensive publicity. The News-Herald reported Tuesday that Geauga County Judge David Ondrey ruled against moving the January trial before an attempt to seat a jury is made. Authorities say familial DNA ancestry from an online database was used to track down Eastwood-Ritchey.
IN-DEMAND JOBS-OHIO
Ohio updates list of in-demand jobs and makes it searchable
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio has rolled out an updated list of jobs that are in high demand, and made it searchable. Republican Lt. Gov. Jon Husted says the list, which is called Ohio's Top Jobs, is built for Ohio students and workers trying to figure out the next step in their education or career. To qualify as an in-demand job, a position has to pay at least 80% of the state median wage, or $14.10 an hour or higher, and be in a field that's growing faster than the statewide average of either 36 new jobs or 584 job openings a year.
AP-US-JUVENILE-DETENTION-SEX-ABUSE
Fewer kids report sex abuse in US juvenile detention centers
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A new federal report has found that the number of kids who say they’ve been sexually victimized in juvenile detention centers has dropped across the U.S. But the Bureau of Justice Statistics report released Wednesday found that remarkably high rates of sexual victimization persist in 12 facilities stretching from Oregon to Florida. Nationwide, about 7% of kids reported being sexually victimized in juvenile facilities last year. That compares with about 9.5% in 2012, the last time the federal survey was done. Advocates say there's been progress, but sexual violence remains commonplace. At one facility in Florida, just over 26 percent of youth reported being sexually victimized in the past 12 months.
OHIO VOTERS-CITIZENSHIP
Groups: Ohio immigrants need more training, voter education
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Voting-rights advocates in Ohio are pushing back after the state's elections chief referred over 350 apparent non-citizens for investigation last week. Eleven groups, including the League of Women Voters, Common Cause and the ACLU, wrote Secretary of State Frank LaRose and Attorney General Dave Yost Tuesday. They said announcing such investigations when wrongdoing is so rarely found is harmful. They urged officials to add trainings and boost multi-lingual educational programs to assure immigrants understand and aren't intimidated by the voting process. LaRose says voter fraud is rare but enforcing the law is the best way to keep it in check.