Man convicted for threatening President Obama arrested again in Northeast Ohio
Christopher Gembicki (Source: Trumbull County Sheriff's Office)
By Chris Anderson | December 12, 2019 at 2:28 PM EST - Updated December 12 at 2:28 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man previously convicted for making threats against President Barack Obama is finding himself in legal trouble again.

Officers from the Weathersfield Police Department in Trumbull County spotted a car parked illegally in a handicap spot at the Pine Tree Plaza on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the man in the car, later identified as 33-year-old Christopher Gembicki, was not able to show proof of a valid handicap parking placard.

After running a background check, police learned that Gembicki was wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service and Cuyahoga County law enforcement on several warrants, including a parole violation on a 2016 conviction for posting threatening messages targeting then-President Obama on social media. He received a 50-month prison sentence.

Gembicki was booked on the most recent violation at the Trumbull County Jail, according to police. Records show that Gembicki has a lengthy criminal background.

