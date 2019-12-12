Maximum security prisoners build bikes to donate to children in Northeast Ohio foster care

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Prisoners at an Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections facilities are bringing Christmas cheer to local kids in foster care.
On Thursday, 22 Trumbull Correctional Institution inmates assembled more than 100 bikes that will be donated, along with safety gear, to foster children in Lake, Geauga, Portage, and Trumbull counties.
According to the organizing charity Bike Lady, Inc., the inmates also provided a handwritten letter offering encouragement to the children with words of advice about staying in school and avoiding drugs.
