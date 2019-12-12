Maximum security prisoners build bikes to donate to children in Northeast Ohio foster care

Inmates in Ohio build bikes for children in foster care (Source: Facebook)
By Chris Anderson | December 12, 2019 at 4:58 PM EST - Updated December 12 at 4:58 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Prisoners at an Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections facilities are bringing Christmas cheer to local kids in foster care.

On Thursday, 22 Trumbull Correctional Institution inmates assembled more than 100 bikes that will be donated, along with safety gear, to foster children in Lake, Geauga, Portage, and Trumbull counties.

Inmates, prison staff, correction officers, Tricia and me are halfway through 157 bikes for kids in Lake, Portage, Geauga, and Trumble counties. Pizza and this massive sheet cake await!

According to the organizing charity Bike Lady, Inc., the inmates also provided a handwritten letter offering encouragement to the children with words of advice about staying in school and avoiding drugs.

