New interactive site shows the No. 1 in-demand job in Ohio and how many opening there are right now
The state of Ohio has put out the current list of most in-demand jobs and the nurses top the list. (Source: Pixabay)
By Dan DeRoos | December 12, 2019 at 11:53 AM EST - Updated December 12 at 11:53 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The state of Ohio just launched an interactive website that not only shows the most in-demand jobs in Ohio, but also how many openings there are currently.

The site is required by law, and was recently published by the Governor’s Office of Workforce Transformation (OWT) and the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS).

According to data from the state the most in-demand jobs in Ohio, and how many current openings in each are as follows:

Job title: Number of current positions Number of current job openings
Registered nurse 129,954 8,848
Laborers/Freight/Stock/Material Movers 111,616 16,347
Medical secretaries 40,237 5,278
Software developers/Applications 35,099 3,011
Medical assistant 23,153 3,146
Market research analysts and marketing specialists 22,330 2,766
Construction laborers 45,157 5,142
Licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses 40,254 3,334
Financial managers 21,513 2,052
General and operations manager 65,768 5,791

The site even gives the average salary for each position, and can be customized to show which jobs require what kind of education, and how much experience is usually required.

“The updated tools at TopJobs.Ohio.gov are built for Ohio students and workers who are trying to figure out what is next for their education and career,” said Lt. Governor Husted. “Ohio’s Top Jobs is a place for people who know they are ready for the next step, but need a little help understanding their options and designing a strategy for achieving their goals.”

