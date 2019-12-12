New interactive site shows the No. 1 in-demand job in Ohio and how many opening there are right now

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The state of Ohio just launched an interactive website that not only shows the most in-demand jobs in Ohio, but also how many openings there are currently.
The site is required by law, and was recently published by the Governor’s Office of Workforce Transformation (OWT) and the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS).
According to data from the state the most in-demand jobs in Ohio, and how many current openings in each are as follows:
The site even gives the average salary for each position, and can be customized to show which jobs require what kind of education, and how much experience is usually required.
“The updated tools at TopJobs.Ohio.gov are built for Ohio students and workers who are trying to figure out what is next for their education and career,” said Lt. Governor Husted. “Ohio’s Top Jobs is a place for people who know they are ready for the next step, but need a little help understanding their options and designing a strategy for achieving their goals.”
