New surveillance video shows chaotic scene following deadly Thanksgiving Eve crash in Cleveland; driver indicted by grand jury

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man convicted of killing a teenager in 2010 crash has been indicted on new charges in connection with a deadly Thanksgiving Eve crash in Cleveland.
Lennard Duncan, 40, has been charged with two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide for the Nov. 27 multi-vehicle accident on Broadway Avenue at East 55th Street.
Duncan pleaded not guilty to the charges and is currently in the Cuyahoga County Jail on $500,000 bond.
According to police, Duncan was speeding in a 2017 Mercedes Benz when he slammed into the back of a silver Honda CRV that was stopped at a red light.
The driver of the Honda, 52-year-old Traci Simmons, died of multiple blunt force injuries, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Police say at least three other people were injured in the crash. Duncan was taken to the hospital and treated for broken ribs.
Surveillance cameras on a Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority bus captured audio of the fatal crash and recorded video of the chaotic scene in the minutes following.
As the bus approaches the intersection, a passenger can be heard saying, “Oh, that’s what that was! Oh my goodness!” while another asks “Is this a movie scene or something?” in disbelief.
The footage shows several bystanders rushing over to check on victims while the RTA driver searches the bus for a fire extinguisher.
Duncan has not been legally allowed to drive since at least 2010.
Court records show his license was suspended for life after he pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and causing the death of 19-year-old Jonathan Dantigance II of Cleveland.
Duncan got out of prison in 2018 but was then sent back for violating parole following a domestic violence incident.
He was released from prison again in June of this year.
Duncan’s first pretrial hearing for the new vehicular homicide charges is scheduled for next week.
