Northeast Ohio Weather: Sunshine today with afternoon temperatures in the 30’s

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The main theme today is that the arctic air mass is retreating. Still cold this morning however. A south wind today will increase to 10-20 mph. A milder air mass continues to build in. This will allow temperatures to rise into the middle to upper 30′s this afternoon. I have a mostly sunny sky in the forecast. We are monitoring some high clouds around. I’m hoping it will not dim the sun too much. We will be dry tonight and nearly as cold. A south wind stays up in that 10-20 mph range. This will hold temperatures above 30 degrees in most spots.