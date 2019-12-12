Officials believe missing teenage girl last seen in July could be in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking the public to help locate a missing teenager who could be in Northeast Ohio.
Chloe Bowersock has been missing from the Youngstown area since July 2019. Authorities believe she may still be in Northeast Ohio, specifically in Parma.
The 17-year-old girl has brown hair, brown eyes, and facial piercings. She is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.
Bowersock is biracial; a mix of white and Pacific Islander.
Anyone with information about Bowersock’s location can call Youngstown police, 911, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.