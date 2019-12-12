Ohio House passes bill to block plastic bag ban in state, still needs senate approval

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio House advancing a proposal to stop all those bans on plastic bags.
The bill comes as Cleveland, Brooklyn, and North Olmsted consider opting out of a county ban.
Backers of the bill say it promotes keeping things consistent across the state.
The measure now heads to the state senate, which is debating its own version of the bill.
The Brooklyn City Council President Ron Van Kirk says that he believes these decisions should be made at the local level.
“Based on our home rule authority, we opted out of this partial bag ban,” Brooklyn Council President Ron Van Kirk said. “I believe that decisions such as this are better suited to be made at the local level, not at the county level. In future endeavors, Brooklyn council has requested that the county council communicate with city officials before passing legislation such as this ‘ban.’”
Under the ban, only recyclable paper bags, or those made from at least 40 percent recycled materials, will be allowed for use by local businesses.
In Nov., The City of Cleveland Council President Kevin Kelley also proposed legislation that would temporarily exempt retail establishments in Cleveland from a Cuyahoga County ban on the use of disposable plastic bags for customers’ goods.
Cuyahoga County Council voted 8 to 3 to ban single-use plastic bags in May.
The county-wide ban is supposed to take effect Jan 1.
