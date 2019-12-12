Painesville police make arrest in 2017 murder

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Police arrested a 27-year-old man for a murder in August of 2017.
According to Painesville police, Michael Jackson shot and killed Elliot Spikes, 34, on Aug. 17, 2017.
The shooting happened in the 130 block of West Jackson Street.
A warrant was issued for Jackson after his indictment by the Lake County Grand Jury on several charges; including, reckless homicide, possession and trafficking in cocaine and tampering with evidence.
Jackson was arrested on Dec. 11 and will be arraigned on Dec. 13.
He is being held without bond.
