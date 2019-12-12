Parole denied for man convicted of murdering Berea teenager

BEREA, Ohio (WOIO) - The man convicted of murdering a 13-year-old Berea girl will remain in prison.
On Dec. 9, the Ohio Parole Board denied Warren Paxton Brown’s request for parole.
Brown was 15 when he murdered Robyn Field in 1986.
Field’s brother, Rick Schultz, said the two were classmates and Brown wanted to date Field. When that didn’t work out, he hatched a plan to lure her into his house and kill her.
“He decided if he couldn’t have her no one could. He came up with a plan to rape and kill her,” said Schultz.
Schultz described Field as “an all-around great person. If you talked to any of her friends they all said she was one of a kind.”
The night Field’s was killed was her sister’s birthday.
She had planned on coming home, but went to Brown’s house, where he beat her to death.
“Then they drove her down to the Metroparks in Strongsville and dumped her in the river," said Schultz.
Brown is eligible for parole again in Sept. 2023.
