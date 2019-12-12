Police investigating fatal crash in Lorain County

CAMDEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Highway State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that closed a portion of US Route 20 in Camden Township for over three hours.
Around midnight on Thursday, police say there was a crash involving a commercial dump truck and a Ford car.
The driver of the Ford was identified as 71-year-old Virginia Taylor of Grafton, and the driver of the dump truck was identified as 31-year-old Phillip Hopkins of Cleveland.
Taylor was traveling eastbound on US Route 20, crossed over the centerline and struck the dump truck, which was traveling westbound.
Taylor’s vehicle continued to travel off of the south edge of US Route 20 and landed in a ditch.
Taylor died from the injuries she received in the crash.
Hopkins was transported to Lorain Mercy Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
US Route 20 was closed for about three and a half hours in the area of Gore Orphanage Rd. after the crash.
Police say that they do not suspect drugs or alcohol to be a factor in the crash.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.