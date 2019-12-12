Proposed Ohio law could help students with life-threatening food allergies

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 20-year-old Ohio college student died last week, his mom said, from a severe dairy allergy.
Logan Lewis was a student at Hocking College in southern Ohio.
According to his mother, Lewis had a severe dairy allergy his whole life, but last week drank something he didn’t know contained milk.
Lewis was found unresponsive in his dorm.
The same thing happened two years ago to Allison Rose Shuy, a student at Ohio University. She died from an allergic reaction to a peanut allergy.
Her parents created The Allison Rose Foundation in her honor.
Lawmakers are working to make sure this doesn’t happen to more students.
State Representative Dave Greenspan, who serves parts of Cuyahoga County, is sponsoring a bill that would bring awareness to the growing allergy problem.
“Students and faculty and administrators are aware that should there be an allergy reaction, environment or situation that they have the resources necessary,” Greenspan said.
The bill would do two things.
First, it would require the Ohio Department of Education to compile a list of resources for free EpiPens so students can have more access to the life-saving drug.
It would also create programs for teachers to learn how to respond to students suffering from anaphylactic shock.
“It’s a very prevalent issue that we need to deal with,” Greenspan said.
Right now the bill is in the state’s education committee. There’s a hearing on Tuesday.
Representative Greenspan said he believes it will pass once a vote takes place.
Click here for more on how you can get access to free or discounted EpiPens.
