Reward offered after home day care hit with gunfire in Cleveland Heights

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of two suspects who opened fire on a home day care facility in Cleveland Heights on Monday.
Several infant children were being supervised at the Hartwood Road residence when roughly 12 shots were fired.
None of the children were injured, but a 37-year-old woman inside the day care was shot in the arm. She was taken to University Hospitals for treatment, but was later able to answer questions from police.
Two neighbors reported seeing two younger-looking males in dark clothing running down the middle of Hartwood Road, immediately after the shooting.
Records from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services show that a child care license for “Binka S Babies” is registered to the address of the shooting.
Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463, or Cleveland Heights Police at 216-291-4987.
