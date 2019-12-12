Stark County church built in 1870 destroyed by fire

EAST CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed a Stark County church built in 1870.
Crews from several departments were called to the Wildwood Chapel at 5400 Hein Ave SE around 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Osnaburg Township firefighters said when the arrived, the church was fully engulfed in flames and the roof had already collapsed.
“This is certainly a sad loss of a piece of history. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the church family,” said Osnaburg Township firefighters.
