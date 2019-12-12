Sunny Side Up: Federal employees will soon get 12 weeks parental leave, does this help your family?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “Sunny Side Up” is a daily morning talk show that airs on CBS-19 News featuring Neeha Curtis and Damon Maloney.
All federal employees will soon get 12 weeks of parental leave. This applies to both mothers and fathers of newborns, newly adopted children or foster children.
It’s a big conversation happening across the nation.
What should the private sector do?
Would this help your family?
Join Damon Maloney and Neeha Curtis on Sunny Side Up and let us know what you think.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.