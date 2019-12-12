Suspects on the loose after holding victim at gunpoint in his own car at Cleveland gas station

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public to help identify a suspect involved in an aggravated robbery at a gas station on Sunday.
Police said the victim pulled into the Marathon Gas station at 3106 Fulton Avenue behind a grey Dodge Journey at the pump.
A suspect got out of the passenger side of the Journey and jumped inside of the suspect’s car, according to police.
The report said the suspect pointed a gun at the victim and took his cell phone.
When the victim tried to reach for his gun in the driver’s door, the suspect said, “Don’t try anything fishy, I ain’t gonna get shot for nobody,” according to the report.
Police said the victim told the suspect that he didn’t have anything in his pockets, but he had money in his backpack in the back seat.
The victim then handed the backpack containing $600 to the suspect, according to police.
According to the report, the suspect then instructed the victim to honk his horn to prompt the Journey to start driving.
The suspect had the victim follow the Journey southbound on Fulton and onto Cesko Avenue to park, according to police.
Police said the suspect then reached over the victim, got his gun in the driver’s side door, and told the victim to close his eyes.
The report stated the victim refused out of fear he would be shot.
According to police, the suspect gave the victim’s phone back, got out of the car, and jumped into the Journey.
The suspect was described by police as a man between the age of 20-30, 5′10″ tall, 160 lbs., wearing a dark hoodie.
The Second District Community Relations Committee shared the following photos of who the Cleveland Division of Police said is one of the passengers of the Journey:
Anyone who has information on this crime or this suspect is urged to call Detective Murphy at 216-623-5217.
