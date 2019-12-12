Two Cuyahoga County corrections officers face sentencing for assaulting restraint inmate

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two Cuyahoga County corrections officers convicted of using excessive force on restrained inmate are going to face a Cleveland judge on Thursday to learn their sentencing.
Timothy Dugan pleaded guilty to charges of attempted abduction and assault. Nicholas Evans pleaded guilty to attempted felonious assault and tampering with evidence.
Both men were indicted this past April following a March 22 incident in which they used excessive and unreasonable force on an inmate in a restraint chair.
The two correction officers were caught on a wall camera in the Cuyahoga County jail punching inmate Terrence Dubose in March of 2019.
Dubose can be seen tied to a chair.
Evans appears to turn his body camera off and then starts to hit Dubose, who is still restraint to the chair.
The inmate was later diagnosed with a concussion and was left in the chair, bleeding for more than two hours.
After their plea Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost put out a statement saying:
“Inmates do not surrender their human dignity along with their freedom. These two men abused their authority to pound a prisoner strapped to a chair. We wouldn’t stand for a dog to be treated like that, let alone by someone exercising the authority of the State.”
The sentencing is expected to start at 9:15 a.m., and 19 News will be streaming it live on the 19 News app.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.