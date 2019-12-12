Deputy, citizen help rescue pregnant woman who crashed into Vermilion pond

VERMILION, Ohio (WOIO) - Officers and a good samaritan rescued a pregnant woman after she crashed into a pond in Vermillion Township.
The Erie County Sheriff’s Office says around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, they were called to U.S. 6 West Lake Rd. for a car into a pond.
Authorities were notified about the crash when a citizen drove by and saw the car in the water.
According to the 911 calls, the caller stated that a pregnant woman was stuck in her car and needed help getting out of the pond.
Authorities quickly dispatched a deputy to that location where they helped 22-year-old Mariah Bodi out of the pond.
According to the report, Bodi sustained minor injuries, but nothing serious.
She was transported to the Mercy Regional Medical Center in Lorain.
The report states that Bodi was driving westbound on U.S. 6 West Lake Rd. when her car drove off the left side of the road into a pond.
Bodi was charged with failure to control.
Authorities do not suspect that alcohol or drugs were a cause in the crash.
