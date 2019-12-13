Armed carjacking in Euclid leaves mother without a car (GoFundMe)

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A group of thieves targeted a woman getting in her car. The grandmother of nine, Teddi Wright, was at her daughter’s apartment and going to visit her mother in the hospital.
Four young men ambushed Wright in her car, and one pointed a gun at her through her car window. “I was just in shock,” she said. “I pleaded with him I said you know I have kids. Don’t kill me. Don’t shoot me.”
The surveillance video from the Angjier Apartment complex shows four young men walking up the driveway in broad daylight. Wright said when she saw them, at first, she didn’t think anything of it because they were so young. She said she thinks they were about 19 years old.
“I closed my [car] door. And there was a gun right there from my driver’s window.” The video shows the four men circling her car. Wright says the one holding the gun to her window told her to “get out the car ma’am.”
Wright handed over the keys and ran into the building.
The thieves drove off with her tan 2007 Kia Rondo. Her car has a decal with “Goldie” written on the back. She said “you can’t miss it if you see it.”
Now, Wright is relying on friends and family to get to work and visit her mother in the hospital, and her pregnant daughter over the holidays.
Euclid police told 19 news the suspects in carjacking cases are getting younger and younger.
Wright is thankful for her life and she wants this to serve as a reminder to others. “Just be mindful. Pay attention of what’s going on around you," she said.”
Wright has a GoFundMe page set up. If you’d like to donate, you can learn more here.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.