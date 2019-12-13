Attempted murder suspect rams cruiser during arrest, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said a 19-year-old man rammed an Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser during his arrest on Thursday.
According to Cleveland police, members of the Cleveland Police Gang Impact Unit, along with members of the ATF and the Ohio State Highway Patrol were serving a warrant on Leondre Tucker around 8:30 p.m. in the area of E. 55th Street and Superior Avenue.
Police said Tucker rammed an SUV into one of the cruisers and then fled on foot through the McDonald’s drive-thru.
A police K9 tracked down Tucker a short time later and he was taken into custody.
Tucker is charged with attempted murder, felonious assault, aggravated robbery and kidnapping.
Police said Tucker is charged with several Verizon store robberies.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.